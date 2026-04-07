Star Fox Switch 2 Could Be Announced This Week According to Leak

The popular insider who leaked the new Star Fox Switch 2 game now says the project will get announced this month. However, a second leak now claims it could be announced as soon as this week. Here is everything we know about the new Nintendo title.

Star Fox Switch 2 Reportedly Being Revealed This Month According to Insider

Screenshot: Nintendo

Last week, we reported that a new Star Fox Switch 2 game had been leaked and would be releasing in Summer 2026. The rumored project was revealed by NateTheHate. He is a popular video game industry insider who has a solid track record of leaking games early. However, Nate is now saying that the new Nintendo Switch 2 title will actually be revealed soon.

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According to NateTheHate, the new Star Fox Switch 2 game will be announced this month (April 2026) through the Nintendo Today app. “Star Fox will be announced this month via Nintendo Today or Twitter,” the leaker wrote in a recent post on X. When a follower asked him if he was 100% sure it was being revealed soon, he replied, “yes.”

Screenshot: X @NateTheHate2

In the same Star Fox leak, NateTheHate also revealed that a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake for Switch 2 would also be releasing this year. With both classic series being beloved, this was of course massive news for Nintendo fans. While we still don’t have any updates on Zelda, it appears we could be hearing more about the Star Fox game sooner than many expected.

Star Fox Switch 2 Announcement Could Happen This Week, Second Leak Claims

Screenshot: Nintendo, Studio Wit

Where things get interesting is that a second leak account chimed in following Nate’s post. According to the user, they claim that they heard it was going to be announced this week. A user by the name of ‘JuansalMartin’ tweeted, “I hear we’ll have an announcement for the new Star Fox this week. It makes sense to me.”

Of course, it should be pointed out that this user didn’t provide a source, and NateTheHate has not corroborated this. Nate has only said it’s 100% happening this month. Given that this account really doesn’t have a history of accurate leaks, I would take this one with a major grain of salt. Still, it appears the new game should be revealed this month.

Everything We Know About Star Fox Switch 2 So Far

Screenshot: Nintendo

While Nintendo still hasn’t even confirmed Star Fox Switch 2, we actually know quite a bit about it from leaks. Most of this comes from NateTheHate, but it has since been backed by multiple journalists and trusted insiders.

Here is what we know about the game so far:

It will be released this Summer, so anytime between June and September 2026.

Its campaign has been described as having a structure similar to ‘classic’ Star Fox games . So don’t expect a 3D platformer.

. It will have an online multiplayer mode, which is said to be really fun.

Leaks claim that the graphics are “very good” and “very satisfying.” However, it’s unclear if it will have a modern 3D art style or a more retro look.

Given that the Star Fox Switch 2 leak appears to be real, it appears it will be announced very soon. At least, I personally trust NateTheHate, as he’s been consistently right throughout the years. Of course, plans can always change at Nintendo.

That said, it’s always best to take leaks with a grain of salt, just in case. However, based on everything we know, Star Fox fans will finally have a new game to jump into this year. The new Switch 2 game will be the first mainline title in the series since Star Fox Zero on the Wii U, which was released in 2016.