Star Fox Switch 2 Review Embargo, Release Date & Unlock Times

The Star Fox Switch 2 review embargo is almost here, which means we are only days away from the remake’s release. Here is when players can expect reviews to go live, and when Star Fox Switch 2 will be playable in every region.

Screenshot: Nintendo, Metacritic

According to reports, the Star Fox Switch 2 review embargo is Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET. This is pretty typical for most first-party Nintendo titles, which tend to hold reviews until 24 hours before a game’s release. Although it should be pointed out that these times are technically rumored and not confirmed, as critics are under NDA.

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That said, Nintendo has been following its usual rollout for Star Fox. For example, back in May, the Japanese publisher allowed outlets to play 1 hour and 30 minutes of the Star Fox 64 remake for hands-on impressions. So, given that Nintendo is being pretty open with the project, it’s likely that we’ll see the Star Fox embargo lift on the 24th.

As far as what we can expect from reviews, so far previews of the game have been really positive. Many outlets praised the game’s “cinematic storytelling” and even compared it to a Star Wars film. The only unknown factor here is length.

Screenshot: Nintendo, Metacritic

The original Star Fox 64 could be beaten in 2 hours. Obviously, the classic title focused heavily on its replayability. But Star Fox Switch 2’s length might be a factor in review scores. Then again, Nintendo has also priced it reasonably at $49.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Star Fox Switch 2 release date is Thursday, June 25, 2026. However, it will technically go live on June 24 for players on the West Coast in North America. That is because first-party Nintendo titles are released digitally at 9:00 PM PT and 12:00 AM ET (midnight) on the Nintendo eShop store.

However, trying to figure out when that is in your specific region can be a bit tricky due to time zone differences. For your convenience, here is when Star Fox becomes playable in every major region:

Region Date Time North America (PT) June 24 9:00 PM North America (CT) June 24 11:00 PM North America (ET) June 25 12:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) June 25 12:00 AM Europe (CEST) June 25 12:00 AM Japan (JST) June 25 12:00 AM South Korea (KST) June 25 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) June 25 12:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) June 25 12:00 AM

Note: Nintendo first-party digital games typically unlock at midnight local time in each region. In North America, this translates to 9:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM CT on June 24 and 12:00 AM ET on June 25.

Unlike other publishers, Nintendo doesn’t usually do a simultaneous worldwide release. Digital titles on the Nintendo eShop are usually released at each region’s local midnight. This should be the case for Star Fox, considering it’s a major first-party title.