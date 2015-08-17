Star-Gaze in 4K With This Spectacular New Zealand Timelapse

Bevan Percival, currently one of the finalists in the running to be the New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year, has created a breathtaking timelapse of New Zealand’s sky swelling with stars. N O C T U R N A L 4 K was created off New Zealand’s typically beaten path, deep in the thick forests that stretch across the small country of the southern hemisphere.

From Percival’s Vimeo description, he considers himself a landscape photographer who is “always chasing the good light.” N O C T U R N A L 4 K depicts this credo, as the star-strewn night skies bruised with clouds show New Zealand’s diverse beauty from a stunning perspective. See for yourself in the video below:

N O C T U R N A L 4K from Bevan Percival on Vimeo.

Click here to vote for Bevan Percival as the New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year, and here to see more from the artist.

