Bidding on This Rare Version of the Star Trek Enterprise Starts at $40,000

Every Star Trek nerd loves their obscure trivia, and if you happen to be a Trekkie with tens of thousands of disposable income, you can now own a piece of that trivia.

A rare, redesigned version of the starship Enterprise NCC-1701 will go on auction in L.A. (and online) Thursday, with bidding starting at $40,000. The model was designed by Ralph McQuarrie and Ken Adam in 1976 for the ill-fated film Star Trek: Planet of the Titans, which was the first plan for a motion picture after the original series was cancelled. But after months of writing and rewriting the script, it was ultimately shelved, and the redesigned Enterprise was shelved with it. Shortly after, Paramount began working with Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry on what would eventually become Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

Image: Nate D. Sanders Auction House

The only time this alternate version of the NCC-1701 appears on screen is in Star Trek: The Next Generation’s epic two-part episode “The Best of Both Worlds.” During a depiction of the Battle of Wolf 359 between the Federation and the Borg, keen-eyed viewers will notice the redesigned Enterprise as part of the armada destroyed in that battle.



Now, if you’ve read this far, you just might be nerdy enough to want to own this piece of rare Trekdom, so maybe you should start digging for coins in the couch.

