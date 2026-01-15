Star Wars Battlefront 2 Modders Are Keeping the Game Alive With New Content

The official development for Star Wars Battlefront 2 has ceased, with no new updates planned in the foreseeable future. However, this hasn’t stopped the game from living on. Thanks to the dedication of modders, the fanbase is still thriving and enjoying all sorts of new content and changes. For fans that are itching to dive into something new, one of the most notable projects on the scene is KYBER, which has proved itself to be a massive hit in the community.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Lives on Through Modders, with active community

KYBER is a massive content hub for Star Wars Battlefront 2, complete with custom servers that are active 24/7, proximity voice chat features, community mod support, and more. This includes, but is not limited to, character mods that add familiar faces from the Star Wars franchise.

Most recently, Star Wars Battlefront 2‘s KYBER released an open beta in December 2025, bringing the community together once again. As Star Wars Battlefront 3 may never end up happening, the modding community took things into their own hands, delivering KYBER in place of this concept.

Just a few days ago, the team behind KYBER took to their social media platforms to share footage of active servers. The video goes on to show an extensive scrolling list, only further proving the popularity of the project among Star Wars fans.

Take a look at the recent server browser footage below:

This is the Server Browser on KYBER for Battlefront 2 right now 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/HlaDm4Yqyc — KYBER: Battlefront II Custom Servers (@KyberServers) January 11, 2026

Furthermore, KYBER maintains its very own game updates and balance changes, which means the game will always feel fresh for players. Most notably, Ahsoka received a recent rework, and both Merrin and Asajj Ventress were hit with nerfs.

Here’s the official post from KYBER’s X/Twitter channel:

Asajj Ventress and Merrin received a nerf in last week’s content update ⭐️



Ashoka got reworked, so were most of the Blaster Attachments 🔫



Battlefront 2 continues to receive high-quality updates in 2026 through KYBER & Battlefront Plus on PC 🎮 https://t.co/qgnLNfK1Ck pic.twitter.com/UPmV50KPbO — KYBER: Battlefront II Custom Servers (@KyberServers) January 13, 2026

Modding in Video Games is Reaching New Heights

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is just one example of the time, care, and effort players are willing to put back into the games that mean the most to them. Mods are no oddity to video games these days, but the level of customization that has been made available in recent years is truly impressive.

Another comparable title is Baldur’s Gate 3, which was released in 2023. While the game has hours of content on its own, the community is so fond of the title that they have begun taking on huge projects on a similar scale to KYBER. This includes the likes of custom DLC add-ons, brand-new recruitable companions complete with voice acting, and fresh campaign adventures/original stories that are being built from the ground up. Such concepts are truly impressive and only provide excitement for the future of video game mods.