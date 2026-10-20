Star Wars Battlefront 3 Reportedly Leaked

Star Wars Battlefront 3 is reportedly in development, according to a new report. However, if accurate, there are several studios such as Bungie and Respawn that are rumored to be involved with the multiplayer’s revival.

Star Wars Battlefront 3 Reportedly in Development at DICE and Respawn

Screenshot: EA

This latest rumor first kicked off when a report surfaced online claiming that Bungie and DICE were potentially the developers for Star Wars Battlefront 3. However, things got interesting quickly when Joe Brammer, CEO of WARDOGS developer Bulkhead, confirmed that he had heard that the leaked multiplayer game is in fact real.

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Responding to a post on X about the rumor, Brammer wrote: “DICE and from what I’ve heard Respawn are working on Battlefront 3. Not sure what that means for Battlefield.” Interestingly, Brammer did not mention Bungie in his response, leaving its potential involvement unclear.

DICE and from what I’ve heard Respawn are working on Battlefront 3. Not sure what that means for Battlefield. https://t.co/1vOnaKeT85 — Joe Brammer (@Brammflakes) October 19, 2026

Now, it should be pointed out that Brammer qualified his claim with “from what I’ve heard.” Although his position as Bulkhead’s CEO adds some weight to his comments, this still isn’t official confirmation. That said, we should treat this latest rumor with a major grain of salt until an official announcement is made. Even if it is real, it’s unclear how far along the project might be.

Where Bungie Fits Into the Star Wars Battlefront 3 Rumors

Screenshot: EA, Bungie

Brammer’s comments follow an earlier rumor discussed by Jeff Grubb on Game Mess Mornings. Grubb shared claims from Electronic Gaming Monthly’s Quarterman rumor column suggesting that Lucasfilm was looking for a development partner for a new Star Wars Battlefront game, with DICE and Bungie named as potential candidates.

As far as how Bungie factors into this, its potential role remains unclear. With Brammer not mentioning the Destiny 2 studio at all, we don’t know whether it is involved or was simply being considered.

Then again, Brammer also pointed out that this was something he had heard. All this to say, there is a lot of smoke around this Star Wars Battlefront 3 development rumor. However, whether it leads to a new game—and how far away that project might be—is anyone’s guess.

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While it might be too soon to celebrate, it does sound like an exciting update for fans of the Star Wars multiplayer series. Given the recent string of incredible Star Wars games, including Galactic Racer and Zero Company, who knows? Maybe Respawn and DICE can breathe some new life into the Battlefront series next.