The 4K ‘Star Wars Battlefront’ Mod Looks Like Real Life

Video games have been teetering on the edge between being an escape from reality and a replica of it for some time now, but the advent of 4K video just might push it over the precipice. Just look at this video of the Star Wars Battlefront “Real Life Mod,” demonstrated by YouTuber jackfrags. Even though there’s aliens, lasers, robots, and spaceships, this world looks more real than some digital video did a decade or two ago.

The moss on trees, crags on canyons, glint of sun on snow looks beautiful, even in a tiny window on YouTube—but the real kicker is that it doesn’t hold a candle to the level of detail visible on an actual 4K screen. Throw in the fact that jackfrags is running the game at 60 frames per second and real life seems like standard definition. Jackfrags used software called SweetFX to create the effect.

Videos by VICE

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens opens this week, but Star Wars Battlefront Real Life Mod – 4K 60FPS is just the right snack to tide us over until the main course. Check it out below.

See more videos on jackfrags’ YouTube channel.

