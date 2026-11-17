Star Wars: Galactic Racer has been a fan-favorite title in 2026 and, after a successful launch, the team behind the game already has some major updates planned for the coming months.

Star Wars: galactic Racer is Adding Splitscreen and Free Play Mode

Star Wars: Galactic Racer launched just a little more than a month ago in early October 2026 and the highly-anticipated racing game immediately became one of the best-reviewed Star Wars video game titles of all-time.

Videos by VICE

The high speed racing mechanics combined with the roguelite, run-based gameplay loop landed very well with gamers and the title seems to have a thriving community. Now that the game is a hit, the team behind Galactic Racer is ready to expand the experience with some big updates in the near future.

A new post from the game’s official social media account confirmed that the team is going to release local split-screen multiplayer in early 2027:

“We’ve heard you! Local split-screen multiplayer racing is coming in early 2027.”

This is a feature that fans have been asking for on social media and it seems like the team has been listening.

Additionally, the announcement went on to share plans for another highly requested feature:

“A dedicated team at Fuse Games has been working hard to bring a brand new mode, Free Play, to STAR WARS: Galactic Racer.

This new mode will allow you to choose your vehicle, character, planet, and race track to race alone or with up to 3 other players in local split-screen action.”

Free play seems like a major game-changer for Galactic Racer and will allow players to engage with the races and environments in a very different way than what they’ve been able to do so far.

As these updates roll out, it will be very exciting to see what is next for the game and if there are other big changes that may arrive as more free updates or as paid DLC.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Star Wars: Galactic Racer news and updates.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is available now on PC, Amazon Luna, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.