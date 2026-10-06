Star Wars Galactic Racer Single-Player Campaign is Free With Amazon Prime

Star Wars: Galactic Racer launches today and Amazon Luna is bringing the single-player campaign to Prime Members at no additional cost.

How To Play Star WArs: Galactic Racer With Amazon Prime Subscription

Screenshot: Fuse Games

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is launching to positive review scores and fans of both racing games and the Star Wars IP seem excited to dive into the new Fuse Games title and begin climbing the ranks.

Videos by VICE

In a surprise launch day announcements, Amazon Luna just revealed that Star Wars: Galactic Racer is launching on Amazon Luna day and date with all other platforms. Additionally, on Luna, Prime Members can play the single-player campaign for free.

This isn’t the first-time a major release has arrived on Luna at no additional cost for Prime Members, but it is the first time a game this big has arrived on day one. Usually the Luna library picks up one or two major titles per month, but so far they’ve been games that were usually a year or more old.

For those unfamiliar with Galactic Racer, the Star Wars title is developed by Fuse Games, a studio founded by racing veterans whose individual credits include the Burnout and Need for Speed franchises.

“We’ve always believed Luna players deserve to be in the action from day one, and Star Wars: Galactic Racer makes that a reality for the first time,” said Jeff Gattis, Head of Gaming at Amazon. “Luna players can jump into the single-player campaign today without needing to own a console or wait for a lengthy download. And the best part: if they’re a Prime member, they already have it at no additional cost. It’s exactly the kind of experience we want to deliver on Luna, and we think players are going to love it.”

The Galactic League takes racers across a collection of familiar as well as brand-new Star Wars environments.

Players will race through the wreckage of the Empire on Jakku, weaving between downed Star Destroyers and AT-ATs in the iconic Graveyard of Giants. Speed across the frozen landscapes of Ando Prime, where maintaining momentum is critical. Navigate the dangerous terrain of Sentinel I, where toxic fumes and rivers of acid can interfere with your engine, and even discover more locations as you progress.

Luna has also added multiple exclusive games, recent blockbusters like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws, and promises more to come.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Star Wars: Galactic Racer news and updates.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is available now on Amazon Luna, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.