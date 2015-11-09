‘Star Wars’ Heroes, Reborn as Greek Sculptures

Greek sculpture, with its formal and poetic beauty, was the high culture of antiquity. The Star Wars space opera saga is Pop filmmaking at its most entertaining and culturally viral. In a series of digital manipulations, French artist Travis Durden combines the two in jaw-dropping fashion.

Image courtesy the artist

At first glance, it would seem that Durden had sculpted these Greek Star Wars statues out of marble or something that texturally mimics the stone. It turns out that he didn’t do any sculpting at all. The series of images are basically really seamless Photoshop jobs.

Videos by VICE

Image courtesy the artist

Durden reimagines Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Yoda, General Grevious and a Storm Trooper as “Darth Resurrection,” “Gladiator Boba,” Angel Yodea,” “General Niobides” and “Storm Reader.” Instead of looking extremely geeky and hilarious, the images make the characters look as beautiful in their own way as ancient Greek sculptures are.

Image courtesy the artist

Image courtesy the artist

Image courtesy the artist

Click here to see more of Travis Durden’s work.

Related:

The New Star Wars Poster & More from ‘The Force Awakens’

Star Wars Stamps Invade the British Postal Service

‘Star Wars Poetry’ Finds Visual Rhymes in the Galaxy Far, Far Away