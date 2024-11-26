‘Star Wars: Hunters’ Breaks Away From Switch and Mobile for PC Release, and I’m Thrilled

So, playing a Hero Shooter on my phone or Nintendo Switch sounds like a nightmare. Overall, trying to pull off a headshot with touch controls or with Joy-Cons does not sound appealing to me in the slightest. Star Wars: Hunters is breaking its shackles and emerging onto PC. This news is a dream come true to me. Give me all of this bounty-hunting action with as many frames as my PC can pump out, please, and thank you.

Screenshot: Zynga Inc.

‘Star Wars: Hunters’ Gets a Steam Page for Its Upcoming PC Release

Don’t get me wrong. Star Wars: Hunters is a surprisingly fun game. It offers a lot of variety for what it is. But I’m just not a fan of playing games like this on a phone or my Switch. Also, the game moves at a fast, frantic pace. It requires bigger screens and hardware that can handle all of the action. That’s why I’m excited to see that it’s making the jump onto Steam.

With other Hero shooters like Marvel Rivals releasing day one on PC and consoles, could this be too little, too late for Star Wars: Hunters? I don’t think so. I’m genuinely excited to see this finally jumping to PCs, with console releases hopefully following shortly after. Plenty of folks are fully on board with Star Wars, though, and this is the perfect multiplayer shooter for them.

With a Steam release on the horizon, it won’t be surprising to see player counts bloom. The game already pulls in anywhere from 50k to 100k players daily. This PC release could see millions more joining the fight for the sake of the universe. I know I’m already eager to dive in, and many more will join the fray.

Honestly, I’m in love with the art style that the team chose for Star Wars: Hunters. I’m a sucker for cartoony graphics like this, and the general gameplay loop is very entertaining. I know I won’t be the only one sinking hundreds of hours into this on PC. Now, I can play the game the way it was meant to be enjoyed.