Star Wars Jedi 3 May Be Officially Announced Very Soon

The future is uncertain at Electronic Arts after the surprise shuttering of BioWare, but at least one trusted industry insider suggests that Respawn’s third Star Wars Jedi game is still safe from the chopping block.

Jedi Survivor 3 is ‘Far in Development’ According to Schreier

Screenshot: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order all the way back in 2019 to kick off the Cal Kestis storyline. The game was incredibly well-received and ended up getting a popular sequel in 2023.

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Although the sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, ended with a major cliffhanger, the third installment in Cal’s story hasn’t been officially revealed quite yet. That said, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier suggests that work is still progressing and that the game will be announced very soon.

Schreier recently released an in-depth report on why Electronic Arts shut down BioWare that dug into the strategy and finances behind the controversial decision that sent shockwaves through the gaming industry.

After sharing the EA story, Schreier recently a handful of related questions on social media. In response to one question that asked, “What does this mean for the third Star Wars Jedi from Respawn?”, Schreier explained that:

“That’s still coming, should be officially announced soon.”

Another user asked about Star Wars Jedi 3 being far in development and whether it might be seen as internal competition for Battlefront 3. In response to this question, Schreier explained that:

“Jedi 3 is far in development; Battlefront 3 hasn’t even started yet.”

Although Schreier is a very reliable source whose reporting can be trusted, fans should keep in mind that these are not official announcements and plans can always change behind closed doors.

That said, if Schreier’s information is correct, it seems likely that the 2026 Game Awards could be a logical spot for Star Wars Jedi 3 to be officially revealed.

It should be very interesting to see what announcements arrive before the end of the calendar year and whether or not consumers are willing to overlook EA’s closure of BioWare if they are excited enough about a new project coming out of the publisher.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Star Wars and other gaming news and updates.

The third installment in the Star Wars Jedi series has not officially been revealed yet and has no estimated release window.