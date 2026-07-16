Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Release Window May Have Just Been Revealed

After years of development issues and slow progress, many fans have been wondering if the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake project is ever actually going to see the light of day. According to some new information, there may be hope that things are moving along at Saber.

Star WArs: KOTOR Remake Aiming for 2028 Release

Screenshot: Aspyr

The Star Wars: KOTOR remake was originally in the works at Aspyr, but after Lucasfilm wasn’t satisfied with what that studio was cooking up, the project moved over to Saber. Things have been very quiet since then and gamers have yet to see any real look at the game beyond the original cinematic teaser trailer.

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A bit of news is finally arriving about KOTOR thanks to some words from Saber Interactive’s new Chief Business Officer, Steve Allison. In a recent post, Allison was discussing his strategy and responsibilities at Saber, including helping to prepare for the lineup that is forming for 2028. The original source and platform for the post has not been confirmed yet, so readers should definitely take the following with a grain of salt until more details have been confirmed.

Here is the full quote for context:

“My job isn’t to squeeze money from Saber’s products through tactics like that. We are preparing to do more publishing, and I’m here to organize the group in preparation for the lineup forming for 2028 (like when I came to Telltale in 2010; also, no microtransaction company). That includes Space Marine, Wick, hopefully KOTOR remake, and a few unannounced titles. As a company, Saber has never pursued microtransactions; it’s not how we do our products.”

Clearly this release window isn’t a sure thing, considering that Allison says “hopefully KOTOR remake.” That said, this is the most hopeful news that fans of the series have received in quite a while. This isn’t the first time that Saber has confirmed the game is still in development, but it is the first time we’ve seen a specific year mentioned as a target release window.

If the game is set to arrive in 2028, it will likely still be a while before fans get a chance to see a closer look at it. Players may need to wait for a mid-2027 showcase before they finally see any actual gameplay footage from the long-awaited remake.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake project.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is currently in development and has not confirmed a release date at this time.