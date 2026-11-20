Star Wars fans have been waiting for years to get a closer look at the modern remake of Knights of the Old Republic and a new rumors suggests the game may get a fresh debut at the upcoming 2026 Game Awards.

Rumor: Star Wars KOTOR to be Re-Revealed at The Game Awards 2026

Screenshot: The Game Awards

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake has been through a rocky ride so far during its lengthly development. The project was originally in development at Aspyr in 2021, but about a year later the team at Saber Interactive took over the project.

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It’s been a long and quiet development so far, but new rumors suggest the team may finally have something exciting to share for fans. A new post from the 100% Star Wars account suggests that the project is going to be re-revealed in its new form at The Game Awards in December.

The account explained that: “The KOTOR Remake, as far as I’m aware, is likely to be revealed at The Game Awards… I was told TGA was a planned date in January and I’ve been told it’s still the planned date as of recently.”

Gamers should definitely take this will a grain of salt. Although 100% Star Wars has proven to be a reliable source of insider information for Star Wars content, this news has not been officially announced yet and could either be incorrect or plans could change before The Game Awards arrives next month.

Earlier this year, in March, the same account claimed to have seen the game in action. “I’ve seen Saber’s KOTOR Remake… and I’m extremely impressed with most of what they’re building.”

The Game Awards is scheduled to air on December 10, 2026, so Star Wars fans don’t need to wait very long before finding out if this rumor is true or not.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Star Wars and The Game Awards news and updates.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is currently in development and does not have a confirmed release window.