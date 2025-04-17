‘Star Wars Outlaws’ A Pirate’s Fortune DLC Release Date Leaked – Here’s Why The Game Deserves A Second Chance

A new trailer for Star Wars Outlaws‘ DLC, A Pirate’s Fortune, was posted early online, revealing the expansion’s release date and story. Although the Ubisoft RPG had flaws at launch, the new story campaign and updates might make it worth revisiting.

‘Sw Outlaws’ DLC is Launching Soon

Screenshot: Ubisoft

A reveal trailer for Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune was posted on the official Ubisoft YouTube account. However, after being live for 10 minutes, the video was mysteriously taken down and made private without explanation. While not confirmed, it appears the announcement was posted by accident. Regardless, the trailer revealed that Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune is launching on all platforms and Ubisoft Plus on May 15, 2025.

A description on the video also has given us insight into what the expansion is about. “Embark on a mysterious adventure with Kay and Nix to explore the Khepi system and learn what it takes to be a true leader. Team up with legendary pirate Hondo Ohnaka and face off against Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders as you infiltrate the Khepi Tomb to uncover the secrets and hidden treasures it holds. Along the way, you’ll discover the Miyuki Trade League who offer new rewards for the Trailblazer in exchange for smuggling dangerous goods across the galaxy.”

The launch of the DLC will come with some free in-game items for players as well. “As part of the update alongside A Pirate’s Fortune, all players will be gifted cosmetic items inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which will include an outfit for Nix, a Trophy for the speeder and a Trinket for both the speeder and the Trailblazer! The gift will appear in your delivery crate on the Trailblazer after downloading and installing the update.”

‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Deserves a Second Chance

Screenshot: Ubisoft

I know when Star Wars Outlaws first launched, the game was heavily criticized. And look, I get it—I had to quit the RPG because I absolutely hated the stealth sections. However, did you know that Massive Entertainment has fixed the game’s stealth levels? No, seriously—most of the stealth-based puzzle areas have either been removed or rebalanced.

I also know there was a big stink in online communities over the design of protagonist Kay Vess. But I genuinely loved the character’s story and the world of Star Wars Outlaws. I was actually shocked at how good it was, and I couldn’t believe how much the backlash didn’t match reality. My issue with the game came purely down to the forced stealth sections, which I found irritatingly difficult.

All this to say: I really think Star Wars Outlaws deserves a second chance. The game has been completely overhauled since launch, and the new A Pirate’s Fortune DLC looks epic as hell. If you’re even a little curious about the open-world title, I can’t recommend trying it enough. And you totally can, because Ubisoft just released a free Star Wars Outlaws demo on Steam. The download lets you play the game’s first three hours.