‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Removes Forced Stealth, Instantly Becomes Better for It

Some games don’t need to have stealth segments. Let us blast our way out of situations that turn south, and let us feel like the badasses we deserve to be. Someone at Ubisoft must have had the same idea because a recent patch for Star Wars Outlaws removed the majority of the forced stealth segments in the game. Finally, I can start blasting and never stop as I quest across the galaxy.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

‘star wars outlaws’: “So Anyways, I Started Blasting”

Forced stealth is one of the worst things a game can do. Sure, it’s always fun to sneak around and try to get through without being noticed. But after playing a game like STALKER 2 that rewards you for going off the beaten path and solving things your way, it’s hard to go back. That was one of the biggest things that kept me away from Star Wars Outlaws. Failing a mission because you got spotted by Stormtroopers that couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn if they tried? It’s immersion-breaking and takes away from the feeling of being a… you know, outlaw?

The removal of forced stealth wasn’t the only thing Star Wars Outlaws changed recently. A pretty massive patch recently squashed several space bugs along the way. Alongside all of this news, some new story-based DLC has also dropped. Has there ever been a better time to get into the Star Wars Outlaws action? Honestly, no. These changes are for the better and help set it apart from Ubisoft’s other franchises like Assassin’s Creed.

Feeling more like a bland Metal Gear Solid instead of an Uncharted-style game wasn’t winning people over. The more people know that they don’t have to subject themselves to an insta-fail mission if they’re caught, the better. I want to be an Outlaw to do outlaw things, not play by the rules and go “whoopsy!” if I get caught. And now? I might pick up a copy, as the exploration and combat seem pretty solid in this one. I just need someone to make a Frank Reynolds mod for the PC version, and I’ll be set.