Star Wars Outlaws, Resident Evil Village, and Eight Other Games Were Just Confirmed for January Game Pass

The January 2026 Xbox Game Pass list is growing once again. A new announcement from Xbox just revealed release dates for a ton of additional titles that are being added to the service throughout this month.

Everything Coming to xBox Game Pass in January 2026

Before the new year arrived, gamers already knew that Mio: Memories in Orbit and Nova Roma (PC) would be added to Game Pass in January. It didn’t take long for Xbox to add on to that list with some additional exciting titles.

Here is a full breakdown of every title coming to Xbox as of the latest announcement, along with the subscription tier required and release date. Gamers should take note that some titles are available today at all levels, while others might be available today on Ultimate and coming to other tiers later:

Brews & Bastards (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available today Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available today Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available today Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available today Atomfall (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – January 7 Now with Game Pass Premium

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – January 7 Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – January 7 Now with Game Pass Premium

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – January 7 Rematch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 7 Now with Game Pass Premium

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 7 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 7 Now with Game Pass Premium

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 7 Final Fantasy – (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – January 8 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

– (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – January 8 Star Wars Outlaws (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 13 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 13 My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – January 15 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – January 15 Resident Evil Village (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20 MIO: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 20 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 20

January Xbox Game Pass highlights

There are a lot of highlights from this list that will make January a standout month for Game Pass subscribers.

The Final Fantasy remodeled 2D adaptation is a fantastic way to play the classic RPG that kicked off the iconic franchise. This version looks beautiful and has made some very smart quality of life improvements that make the game feel a lot more modern without changing the heart and soul of the experience.

Star Wars Outlaws is a title that was plagued by some painful bugs and performance issues at launch, but actually got a lot better after some significant patches. Gamers who skipped out on the title because of the negative buzz at launch should definitely consider checking it out when it arrives on January 13.

2021’s entry into the Resident Evil franchise is another exciting addition to the library. This title is a sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and received very positive reviews at launch.

Titles Leaving Game Pass on January 15

In addition to the new announcements, Xbox also revealed a list of additional games that are leaving Game Pass in the middle of this month. Players can take advantage of some discounts of up to 20% off on these titles if they want to permanently add them to their library before January 15 arrives.

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Neon White (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC)

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC)

The Ascent (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC)

The Grinch Christmas Adventures (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC)

This is likely the full list of changes to the Xbox Game Pass lineup for January 2026, but it’s not impossible that additional surprises could pop up as the weeks go by. Be sure to check back closer to the end of the month for details on the February Xbox Game Pass lineup.