The ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Just Dropped and We Have a Question

There’s a new trailer out today for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It’s the latest look at the final entry to the Skywalker saga, wherein we see Rey (Daisy Ridley) wielding a red lightsaber for the first time, which presumably means she’s bad now. There are probably a lot of other things to glean from the two-minute clip, but here’s a wild idea: what if lightsabers came in more colors?

The symbolism is a little on the nose. Red = evil, green = good. Okay! And before the Star Wars experts hop in our mentions to correct us, apparently, according to this exceedingly long entry on lightsaber crystals on the Star Wars Fandom Wiki, it is more complicated than that, and there used to be more colors in rotation, like purple, yellow, and orange. But those colors are rare for reasons that don’t matter to people who just like seeing these movies in the theater or while half-asleep on the couch, and now for the most part, there are like, two common lightsaber colors and seven known lightsaber colors. So here’s a thought: offer more options for people. Offer lightsabers in two tones! What about patterns? Have they considered glitter? Think of the possibilities! Star Wars is already a very fashion-forward universe. Just look at all the dusters and caftans it so frequently features. There is a very famous line, once uttered by C3P0, that goes, “it’s called fashion, sweetie; look it up.”

Anyway, the movie is out December 20, and they probably won’t delve into the particulars of lightsaber design, even though it’d be a good idea. Watch the trailer below.