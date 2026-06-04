Star Wars Zero Company Release Date Leaked and It’s Launching Before GTA 6

Despite many major games being delayed to avoid GTA 6, a new leak has revealed that Star Wars Zero Company is still releasing in 2026. According to a new report, the Star Wars tactical game’s release date, editions, and prices have been leaked ahead of Summer Game Fest.

When Does Star Wars Zero Company Come Out?

Screenshot: EA

A new report from Billbil-kun has revealed that the Star Wars Zero Company release date is Thursday, August 27, 2026. The Star Wars title will launch on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on the same day. This may be surprising to some, as many AAA games are being delayed to 2027 or releasing in September to avoid GTA 6’s launch.

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However, according to this latest report, the new tactical Star Wars game will launch sooner than many may have expected. If true, it also appears that the Zero Company launch date was supposed to be revealed at the Summer Game Fest livestream happening on June 5, 2026.

Screenshot: EA

Developed by Bit Reactor, Star Wars Zero Company is a turn-based tactics strategy game. The project has been described as Star Wars meets XCOM. Which, if I’m being real, actually sounds kind of awesome. Zero Company’s story will take place right in the middle of the Clone Wars, but will feature a new original story.

Star Wars Zero Company Editions and Price Revealed

Screenshot: EA

Billbil-kun also revealed that the Star Wars Zero Company price will be $49 on PC and $59 on consoles such as PS5. However, the leak also revealed that the new Star Wars game will feature multiple editions at different price points.

Here are all the Star Wars Zero Company editions (courtesy of Billbil-kun):

Standard Edition

PC: $49

$49 PS5 / Xbox Series X: $59

Deluxe Edition

PC: $59

$59 PS5 / Xbox Series X: $69

Before you ask, Billbil-kun claims that Star Wars Zero Company will not have early access. It’s also currently unknown what will be included in the Deluxe Edition. However, the leak revealed that it will only be available digitally. So if you want a physical copy of Zero Company, you will need to buy the Standard Edition.

However, EA is reportedly offering a digital upgrade option for those who have already bought the base game. Finally, there is no information about when pre-orders will go live. Although it’s been speculated that they could go up following the Summer Game Fest event. This latest leak is likely legitimate, as Billbil-kun is one of the most credible reporters in the industry, especially when it comes to retail pricing leaks.