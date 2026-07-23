Star Wars Zero Company Reveals Game Length, Other Key Details Fans May Find Disappointing

Star Wars Zero Company is getting ready to roll out in just over a month from now, and developer Bit Reactor has disclosed a couple of important details about the turn-based tactics game.

zero company will take 30-40 hours to beat

screenshot: Bit Reactor

One of two Star Wars video games coming out in the second half of 2026, the other being Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Star Wars Zero Company has fans of tactical turn-based games excited for its Clone Wars adventure. Featuring a robust gang of Star Wars misfits as its playable core, Zero Company will also allow players to create new characters to take into battle.

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Turn-based tactics games like XCOM, Gears Tactics, or Marvel’s Midnight Suns often feature a healthy amount of mostly optional side activities for players to engage with that may balloon playtime. It seems that Star Wars Zero Company is going for a more focused approach, which will ultimately have an effect on how long it’ll take most players to reach the end of its journey.

No New Game Plus in Star Wars Zero Company

screenshot: bit reactor

In a Q&A conducted in the EA Star Wars Discord, then later posted to Zero Company‘s Steam page, developer Bit Reactor divulged the estimated time it’ll take players to beat its turn-based Star Wars adventure. Lead producer Caydence Funk said that it’ll take “average” players somewhere between 30-40 hours to beat Zero Company, with that number growing a bit on higher difficulties.

This time range is quite on-par with other games in its genre; it’s aiming to be a bit longer than Gears Tactics but hovers right around the same completion times as the main campaigns of Midnight Suns and the XCOM games. One interesting wrinkle, though, is that in the Q&A, Bit Reactor stated that Zero Company will be more of a linear experience and that there won’t be any “romance systems or branching paths” in the game. Other turn-based tactics games do have a good amount of side content. In Marvel’s Midnight Suns‘ case, completing all extras balloons the completion time to over 60 hours. It seems that by foregoing lengthy exploration and side activities, Bit Reactor will be able to keep the game quite linear, lowering its main story completion time. Some fans may not like this, but other Star Wars fans who aren’t looking for a major time sink may favor it.

screenshot: bit reactor

The Q&A also confirmed that Star Wars Zero Company won’t have a New Game Plus option for those who reach the end of the game. This is surely disappointing news for those who value replaying their games, but seeing how Zero Company seems to be offering more of a focused linear experience, it doesn’t seem like NG+ will be all too necessary. After all, while it may be incorporating some RPG mechanics, Bit Reactor is not describing the game as an RPG. If it were a full-blown RPG, a NG+ mode would make much more sense.

It will be interesting to see whether Star Wars Zero Company ends up being a hit for turn-based tactics fans despite it foregoing branching paths, romances, and a NG+ mode. Hopefully it’ll be the beginning of an amazing one-two punch for fans of Star Wars games with Galactic Racer coming just over a month later.

Star Wars Zero Company is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on August 27.