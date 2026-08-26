Star Wars Zero Company Review – Star Wars Perfects the XCOM Formula

When Star Wars Zero Company was first announced in 2025, I was immediately interested when I heard it would be a turn-based tactics title. I mean, an XCOM game set in the Star Wars universe? Sign me up! However, what really surprised me after finishing Star Wars Zero Company was just how good it is as a Star Wars story.

Create Your Own Star Wars Zero Company Character

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Right out of the gate, Star Wars Zero Company lets you create your own main character. As Hawks, you are the leader of a ragtag mercenary group called Zero Company. The character creator is also pretty extensive, as you can choose a male or female lead and customize the protagonist with multiple hairstyles and facial features.

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However, Star Wars Zero Company’s customization doesn’t stop there. While the game starts you off with a core group of characters who are part of the main plot, it quickly opens up and lets you recruit new members to your band of mercenaries. It’s a really cool setup that allows you to build your team however you want.

Although recruiting characters can center around filling a specific role on your team, such as a tank or healer, Star Wars Zero Company also goes to great lengths to give each companion their own personality and backstory. Similar to the Fire Emblem games, you can grow your bond with members of your team by completing group actions during missions or participating in Cross Training sessions together.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Finally, you also have a spaceship hub where you can talk with all of your companions and customize your characters further. I was taken aback early in the story when I interacted with a guitar in Hawks’ room, which triggered a cutscene of her playing music. The level of detail Bit Reactor put into making this feel like a living world was a nice surprise!

Build Your Own Star Wars Story

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Star Wars Zero Company also has a choose-your-own-adventure aesthetic that I loved. Before setting out on missions, you are given Operations that can be completed at your Holotable. These are quick, text-based narrative scenarios that allow you to make choices that impact the story. The Operations you complete and the decisions you make will determine which Tactical Missions you unlock.

Players will also have to make some tough decisions, as certain Operations can only be completed within the game’s current time cycle. As a result, you will inevitably be locked out of some Tactical Missions. That said, I never felt too stressed by this mechanic, as it allowed me to shape my campaign based on how I believed my character would act. It also adds plenty of replay value for players interested in a second run.

The Star Wars Zero Company story is also just a blast. While the setup of a mercenary group desperate for funds isn’t new by any means, Bit Reactor chose the perfect plot structure for the XCOM-style turn-based tactics formula.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

I’m also personally a little burnt out on the usual Jedi-centric storylines. So, Star Wars Zero Company focusing on rogues, bounty hunters and mercenary groups as your main cast is actually really refreshing. It explores a different side of the universe while still feeling unmistakably like Star Wars.

Star Wars Zero Company Perfects Turn-Based Combat

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

For those unfamiliar with the genre, Star Wars Zero Company is a turn-based tactics title. This means the bulk of its gameplay is presented from a top-down perspective, with players moving their characters around maps filled with enemies. Each character has a set number of points that determine how far they can move and which combat actions they can take.

If you are a fan of XCOM or similar games like Fire Emblem, you will instantly feel right at home. However, Star Wars Zero Company also offers some really neat mechanics of its own. For example, there is a feature called Overwatch that allows players to set up a reaction zone. Essentially, you place a highlighted cone on the ground, and if an enemy moves into it, your character will instantly attack them.

Even early in the story, I found this to be a major game changer. There are certain scenarios where you might not have the right skills or powers lined up, so creating a defensive buffer zone can be your best strategic option. As you get further into the game, you can also recruit mercenaries who work especially well with this feature, such as tank characters with Taunt or soldiers with Assault abilities.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Overwatch is also the perfect defensive maneuver for protecting your group when you know reinforcements are coming. The game features hazards and interactive elements across its maps as well. Using explosives near certain objects can trigger massive area-of-effect attacks, allowing you to damage multiple enemies at once.

Finally, the game has a Call for Backup feature that chains two characters’ attacks together. Not only is this incredibly useful during combat, but it is also one of the ways you can improve your bond with your crew.

You Can Upgrade Everything

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Circling back to how Star Wars Zero Company lets you craft your own story, one of my favorite features is the ability to upgrade almost everything from your ship hub. As you progress through the story, you can build new facilities on your ship, such as a Black Market that gives you access to weapon mods that can dramatically change how your gear works. Your ship also has an Armory that lets you swap out Hawks’ weapon, as well as your teammates’ guns.

There is also a pretty extensive leveling system called the Focus Tree. After completing story missions or cross-training, your characters earn Focus Points, which can be used to unlock new class skills and powers. The Focus Tree is available to every recruit on your team, giving you plenty of freedom to customize your entire squad.

Star Wars Zero Company Performance

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Because Star Wars Zero Company is a top-down tactics title, performance might not be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, the core gameplay is turn-based, and you will spend a lot of time with the action paused as you plan your next move.

However, I found the game’s performance to be incredibly smooth. On PS5 Pro, Star Wars Zero Company offers both Performance and Quality modes. While Performance Mode slightly lowers the visual quality to achieve 60 FPS, I didn’t think the difference was that noticeable. Then again, some players might prefer Quality Mode since the game is entirely turn-based. Regardless of which option you choose, both modes offer a solid experience.

Star Wars Zero Company Review Verdict

Star Wars Zero Company is an incredible turn-based tactics game that both hardcore and casual players can enjoy. However, where it truly excels is its immersive world-building and storytelling. Giving players the freedom to craft their own Star Wars story alongside an expansive cast of memorable characters is what makes the game such a special experience for fans of the beloved franchise.

If nothing else, Star Wars may have just found its best video game genre yet – and we need more of it.

Verdict: Best In Its Class (9.5/10)

Screenshot: EA

Pros

Star Wars Zero Company has a fun build-your-own adventure story that lets players craft their own hero and team of mercenaries.

A lovable cast of characters that you can recruit and bond with.

Fine-tuned turn-based tactics gameplay makes this a blast to play whether you are a casual or hardcore player.

Cons

Character creator might be too limiting for some players, as you are forced to pick pre-determine face models.

Star Wars Zero Company releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on August 27, 2026. A code was provided by EA for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5 Pro.