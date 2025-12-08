Starbucks has confirmed what we all feared. The Bearista Cup (you know, that clear, doe-eyed, cutesy little emotional-support tumbler that turned the internet into a stampede of otherwise normal adults) is slouching back into our lives. Again. So get ready to feel inadequate once more. The company teased yet another drop of the now-infamous Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup on December 8, sending fans into a caffeinated frenzy normally reserved for PS5 restocks and Black Friday fistfights. Though, details are limited.

If you somehow missed the last several waves of mass hysteria, here’s a crash course… The Bearista is a $29.95 glass cold cup shaped like a cartoon bear who looks like it pays rent late and apologizes too much. Starbucks calls it “instant joy with every sip” (sure, Jan). It feels sooo optimistic since most customers report “instant despair” when it sells out in 11 seconds.

And sell out it does… Over and over. According to USA Today, the previous restocks vanished so fast people started treating them like sneaker drops, complete with store-opening stakeouts, Discord servers, and TikTok footage of adults sprinting like they’re on American Ninja Warrior: Desperate Edition. Meanwhile, Newsweek reports that Starbucks is giving away 17,000 of the cups during its holiday “Merrython,” which sounds generous until you realize that just means 17,000 people will get to brag online while everyone else quietly stews.

But here we are. Starbucks is whispering “maybe… soon 👀” about the damn tumbler, like a toxic ex who knows you’ll always answer the DM. And some of us will.

Not gonna lie. As much as we clown the Bearista, ridicule the hype, and pretend we’re above collecting fragile novelty glassware shaped like a woodland creature, if you saw one at your local Starbucks, wouldn’t you grab it?

So, whether you are:

A reasonable person (congrats; continue with your life), or…

An unhinged adult with a deep need to own a glass bear man (hi, welcome, pull up a seat next to the rest of us)

… here’s where you can snag one when Starbucks almost definitely fumbles the restock again:

Where to Buy the Bearista Cup If You Never Win the Starbucks Hunger Games

Starbucks app, by chance: We think you’ll have to stalk the Starbucks app like it owes you money. When the Bearista restock hits, it’ll appear under “Merchandise” in the “Order” tab, and then you can snag it for mobile order pickup at your chosen store. (Let’s hope they keep it behind the counter until you get there. Panic now.) Anyway, refresh your app obsessively. Resale sites: StockX, eBay, Mercari, and Poshmark already look like a Bearista crime scene. Yes, the prices are offensive. (See below.) No, that won’t stop the truly committed. TikTok Shop: Sometimes creators bulk-resell their hauls. (Gross.) Sometimes Starbucks employees “somehow” end up with extra inventory. (We’re not judging.) Starbucks Facebook Marketplace Groups: (The saddest.) Every suburb now has a Starbucks Buy/Sell/Swap group where moms fight like it’s the NFL Draft. Enter with caution because scammers lurk. Local cup traders: If you know, you know. Cup collectors have a full underground economy that is somehow both terrifying and incredibly organized.

Starbucks hasn’t announced an exact drop date yet for this latest batch, but the teasing is happening RN. The speculation is chaotic, and the try-hards are stretching like they’re about to run the 400-meter dash at dawn.

If you’re lucky, maybe this is the year you finally get your bear cup without sacrificing your dignity. But let’s be honest: you’ll probably be refreshing the app in a Target parking lot while muttering “I don’t even need this” as you absolutely do need this.

