Starbucks Ended Its ‘Open-Door’ Policy. Buy Something or Get Out.

Starbucks is officially ending its open-door policy.

Previously, Starbucks was quite accommodating, allowing non-customers to use their cafes for work and other activities. However, the company will now require you to purchase something if you want to use their facilities, including their restroom.

Looks like Starbucks is in its villain era.

According to Jaci Anderson, a spokesperson for Starbucks, this decision to reverse the open-door policy will help the company better prioritize paying customers while keeping staff safe.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores,” Anderson said. “By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.”

In the past, Starbucks’ former CEO Howard Schultz raised safety concerns regarding individuals using Starbucks as a public restroom or meeting spot. Back in 2022, the franchise had to close over a dozen stores due to safety issues, particularly in downtown areas.

In addition to banning non-customers from hanging out in-store, the new code of conduct will also ban discrimination, harassment, consumption of alcohol, smoking, vaping, drug use, and panhandling, the Associated Press reported. Anyone who violates any of these rules will be asked to leave. If they still refuse, employees might contact law enforcement for backup if deemed necessary.

In addition to ending its open-door policy, the coffee chain will also incentivize paying customers to use its cafes by offering free hot or iced coffee refills for non-rewards with ceramic mugs or reusable glasses for in-store dining.