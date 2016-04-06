Starbucks Is Opening a Mansion-Sized Store in Manhattan for Some Reason

Read: Starbucks Is Being Sued Over Allegedly Not Filling Up Cups All the Way

New York coffee drinkers will soon be able to order their under-filled lattes at a Starbucks store roughly the size of the Playboy Mansion, Bloomberg reports.

The 20,000 square-foot location in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District is expected to open in 2018, and will be the largest store in the company’s history.

“We want to take elements from what we originally created and build something even bigger and bolder [in New York],” Starbucks founder Howard Schultz said in a statement, “celebrating coffee and craft in a completely unique and differentiated way.”

The venti-sized building will apparently show customers “the art behind sourcing, roasting, and brewing rare coffees,” and will help people see “coffee as theater,” whatever that means.

Dedicating a whopping slice of prime Manhattan retail space the size of an office building to a freaky coffee shrine does sound a bit excessive, but then again coffee has been known to make you live longer and keep your dick in tip-top shape, so there’s that.