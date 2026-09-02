StarCraft 3 Could Be Developed by Nexon, New Report Claims

A surprising new report claims that Nexon could develop StarCraft 3. While the project hasn’t been officially announced yet, the Korean publisher is reportedly close to securing the rights to create a successor to Blizzard’s iconic RTS series.

Nexon Reportedly Close to Securing StarCraft Deal With Blizzard

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, Nexon

According to a rough translation of a new article published by Chosunilbo, one of South Korea’s largest newspapers, Nexon is currently pursuing a deal with Blizzard for the rights to develop content based on the StarCraft IP. This has led some to speculate that Nexon could be developing StarCraft 3.

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More importantly, a senior games industry official reportedly told the publication that an agreement between Nexon and Blizzard is on the verge of being finalized. “I understand that once this deal is concluded, Nexon will secure the rights to develop a successor to the existing StarCraft series. Given that StarCraft II has already been released, this implies the possibility of Nexon developing StarCraft III.”

Based on the news article’s source, it certainly sounds like Nexon could potentially be working on StarCraft III. However, it should be stated that Blizzard has not confirmed that Nexon is working on StarCraft 3. The rumored project hasn’t officially been given that title, and neither Nexon nor Blizzard has even confirmed that a deal has been reached or that it’s the long-awaited sequel.

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, Nexon

Assuming the report is true, we also don’t know what kind of game Nexon would potentially develop. While the report specifically describes it as a successor to the existing series, it doesn’t confirm whether it would be another real-time strategy game or a completely different project set in the StarCraft universe.

Why Nexon Developing StarCraft 3 Would Make Sense

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, Nexon

While Nexon developing a Blizzard franchise might sound like a strange mix at first, the deal actually makes a lot of sense when you consider just how popular StarCraft remains in South Korea. The original StarCraft was released in 1998 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon through the country’s PC scene.

Nearly 30 years later, the classic RTS reportedly still ranks inside or near the top 10 most-played games at Korean internet cafés. StarCraft also played a major role in the creation of the modern esports industry. With StarCraft still having such a dedicated audience in the region, Nexon could be an interesting choice to revive the series.

But for now, the possibility of the Korean publisher developing StarCraft 3 remains an unconfirmed report. Finally, BlizzCon 2026 is happening on September 12 and the 13, so perhaps we’ll get an official announcement of the supposed Nexon project soon?