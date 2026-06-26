Stardew Valley Creator Shares Update On Haunted Chocolatier’s Recipe Book System

The long-awaited follow-up to Stardew Valley is still in the works, but ConcernedApe has shared a new update on his Haunted Chocolatier progress and which system he’s been focused on refining.

ConcernedAp is “Still Grinding” On the Haunted Chocolatier

Screenshot: ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley released a decade ago, back in 2016, and ConcernedApe has diligently updated the game many times with enhancement, fixes, and new content. During recent years, the Stardew Valley creator has also been dedicating his time to work on his next game, The Haunted Chocolatier.

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Progress on The Haunted Chocolatier has continued forward, but ConcernedApe is taking his time and making sure he gets every system in the game working exactly how he would like them to for the most entertaining and seamless user experience.

Fans can rest assured that the creator has posted another update, confirming that work is still happening:

“I’m still working on the game. Feels kinda dumb posting this same thing over and over, but that’s the reality.

I know it’s taking a long time. A big part of that is that I am being very thoughtful about every aspect of the game. The things in the game which the player will be interacting with or using very often need to be ‘perfect’. They need to be seamless, clear, intuitive, satisfying, aesthetic.”

ConcernedApe explained that he has been focusing on the game’s recipe book for making chocolates. This will apparently be a very important part of the gameplay loop and players will interact with it very frequently. Because it is just an important part of the user interface, the creator wants to continue iterating until he gets it perfect.

“There needs to be just the right amount of data presented to the player: not so much as to be overwhelming, but not so little as to be trivial or mundane. And the way that this data is laid out on the page is crucial… If the data is all clustered together, it will be disgusting to look at. The data needs to be grouped into compelling, intuitive and easy to read/understand groupings. It needs to look appealing and intriguing. And this is just the bare minimum, that players will likely take for granted. If all of that is accomplished then the player is now comfortable while perusing the recipe book. But I want more than just comfort. I want to delight the player.”

Although some fans may be disappointed that the update didn’t include screenshots, video, or more details about the systems, ConcernedApe explained that he prefers not to share too much while the game is still in development. Many parts of the game will evolve before their final versions, so he doesn’t want to share them too early and set false expectations.

Be sure to check back soon for lots of news and updates on The Haunted Chocolatier and Stardew Valley.

There is currently no confirmed release window for The Haunted Chocolatier.