‘Stardew Valley’ Reminds Everyone Why It’s the Greatest to Ever Do It With a Massive Update

Stardew Valley is the undisputed ruler of the cozy genre. It initially emerged strong, and its power has only increased by the year. There’s just no beating it when it comes to content, style, and all the updates it’s had. Speaking of, Stardew Valley dropped yet another substantial update, proving that even perfection has its flaws. The 1.6.15.1 Patch addresses many console fixes.

‘stardew valley’ 1.6.15.1 Patch details

‘Stardew Valley’ Console Tweaks

Performance optimizations.

Added the Junimo bundle button to fridge and mini-fridge UIs.

Fixed debris able to spread under giant crops.

Legendary fish ponds now produce roe much more often and have a higher average daily value.

Fixed Krobus’ shop not accessible on Fridays for Japanese players.

Fixed some things being less random than intended.

Fixed some older items in the lost & found not correctly retrievable.

Fixed crash when collecting empty crab pots.

Fixed crash when farm animals somehow end up in multiple locations.

Fixed crash when failing to play/resume/pause/stop sound effects.

Fixed crash in raccoon menu if you have a base flavored item in your inventory.

Fixed crash if a shop somehow has a null item from a player to sell.

Fixed rare crash in Calico Jack minigame.

Fixed error loading pre-1.6 saves with case-sensitive stat key conflicts; conflicting stats are now merged.

Fixed selected tool lost in some cases when obtaining a stardrop.

Fixed some mail getting re-sent to farmhands every day.

Fixed crash when a farmhand passes out while warping between locations.

Fixed co-op menu scroll not reset when switching tab.

Improved Hungarian and Japanese translations.

Other ‘Stardew Valley’ Tweaks (2)

Fixed a missing period in the shears description.

Fixed some item tooltips on the collection tab in some languages showing a raw {1} token.

Fixed gray box behind Russian railroad sign.

Fixed Robin’s start-construction message showing the general building name inconsistently.

Fixed a few translated dialogues with broken dialogue commands.

Fixed Alex’s hand in one of his portraits.

Fixed butterflies spawned by statue of blessings glitching out in summer.

Added a few extra spouse reactions when interacting with them without dialogue.

You no longer lose a fish if you pass out while holding it, or pass out while fishing into a fish pond.

Fixed animal products always harvesting with base quality.

Fixed chimney duplication when creating a new save.

Fixed players inside farm buildings mis-positioned on the world map.

Fixed spouses sometimes facing the wrong direction after an interaction.

Fixed rare crash when obtaining stardrops with stowed tools.

Fixed rare crash when updating Robin’s construction animation.

Fixed roommates requiring two house upgrades instead of one (like marriage candidates).

Fixed spouses being warped to 0,0 for farmhands.

Fixed crash when homeless farmhands remain after deleting cabins.

Fixed legendary fish in fish ponds being more profitable than intended.

Signs placed on legendary fish ponds no longer show a “1” under the fish.

Fixed NPCs not being able to walk over the beach bridge.

Fixed controller rumble being disabled.

Tweaks (Final)