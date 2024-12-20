‘Stardew Valley’ Surprises Players With a Major Update

Stardew Valley is one of the most beloved video games of all time with an equally passionate creator! So, when ConcernedApe released a surprise update for the game? Everybody was excited for it. The live Stardew Valley Update 1.6.15 arrived today, and with it comes a bunch of tweaks and fixes! Let’s get right into the goods.
‘stardew valley’ update 1.6.15 details
Balance Changes
- Legendary fish ponds now produce roe much more often and have a higher average daily value.
‘Stardew Valley’ Quality of Life Changes
- Performance optimizations.
- Added the Junimo bundle button to fridge and mini-fridge UTs.
- Fixed debris able to spread under giant crops.
- Fixed bad-word filtering added to some extra text boxes in 1.6. Those are now only filtered on platforms that require it, as originally intended.
Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed Krobus’ shop not accessible on Fridays for Japanese players.
- Fixed some achievements not unlocked retroactively in some cases.
- Fixed some things being less random than intended.
- Fixed new-game data corruption issue, where viewing the load screen before creating a new save in rare cases would incorrectly copy data from one of the load slots into the new save.
- Fixed some older items in the lost & found not correctly retrieveable.
- Fixed crash when collecting empty crab pots.
- Fixed crash when farm animals somehow end up in multiple locations.
- Fixed crash when failing to play/resume/pause/stop sound effects.
- Fixed crash in raccoon menu if you have a base flavored item in your inventory.
- Fixed crash if a shop somehow has a null item from a player to sell.
- Fixed rare crash in Calico Jack minigame.
- Fixed error loading pre-1.6 saves with case-sensitive stat key conflicts; conflicting stats are now merged.
- Fixed selected tool lost in some cases when obtaining a stardrop.
‘Stardew Valley’ Multiplayer Fixes
- Fixed some mail getting re-sent to farmhands every day.
- Fixed unable to join a server whose invite code contains a bad word.
- Fixed issue where the host’s mine levels could be frozen in time.
- Fixed crash in WeGame version.
- Fixed crash when a farmhand passes out while warping between locations.
- Fixed /unlinkPlayer’ and other multiplayer chat commands sometimes using the first player instead of the intended one.
- Fixed co-op menu scroll not reset when switching tab.
Display Text and Localization Fixes
- Improved Hungarian, Japanese, and Russian translations.
- Fixed a missing period in the shears description.
- Fixed some item tooltips on the collection tab in some languages showing a raw “{1}” token.
- Fixed gray box behind Russian railroad sign.
- Fixed Robin’s start-construction message showing the general building name inconsistently.
- Fixed a few translated dialogues with broken dialogue commands.
‘Stardew Valley’ Cosmetic Fixes
- Fixed Alex’s hand in one of his portraits.
- Fixed butterflies spawned by statue of blessings glitching out in summer.
Changes for Modded Players
- Fixed support for fridges with a larger capacity.
- Fixed buildings visually matching the calendar season even if their location has a different season.
- Fixed interior doors not working if you wake up in their location.
- Fixed crash on powers tab hover if a mod added an entry with no display name.
- Added logs to track game load timing.