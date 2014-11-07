Stare into the Eyes of Claudia Mate’s Blinking Pop Culture GIFs

A plastic Snoop Dogg action figure blinks. The Mona Lisa grins, baring her teeth. Cecelia Gimenez’s famous retouching of Ecce Homo seems to be saying “SMH.” If it sounds like the stuff if internet-inspired dreams (or nightmares), you’re not too far off from the truth: Spanish artist Claudia Maté, who in the past transformed the aesthetics of finance into beautiful digital artwork, has taken iconic fashion photos and portraits, and augmented them into moving, blinking GIFs.

In November 2014, Maté was the guest curator of SHOWStudio’s Tumblr. Her contributions included transformed GIFs of a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Nan Goldin portrait, Björk album art, and one of National Geographic’s most iconic photographs. Her contributions to Nick Knight’s award-winning fashion website weren’t just worthy of a reblog—they were practically begging for a staring contest.

Check out some of our favorite augmented GIFs from Claudia Maté:

Marina Abramović Meme

Ecce Homo by Cecilia Gimenez

Steve McCurry

La Gioconda from Museum of internet

FKA Twigs by Jesse Kanda

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Juergen Teller

Paolo Anchisi, Hedi Slimane

Kate Moss and Lila Grace, Mario Testino

Snoop Doll

