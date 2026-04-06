Starfield PS5 Release Time: Exact Launch Times & Free Lanes Update

Starfield is finally coming to PlayStation 5 and will launch with the massive Free Lanes update. Here is what you need to know about the Starfield PS5 release time and when it goes live in your region.

Screenshot: Bethesda

The Starfield PS5 release date is Tuesday, April 7, 2026. For players looking to jump into Bethesda’s epic space adventure as soon as possible, the RPG will go live digitally on PlayStation consoles starting at 8 AM PT or 11 AM ET).

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This is a little surprising, as most major AAA titles usually have a midnight launch on PS5. However with the game releasing in the morning, trying to keep track of when Starfield goes live in each time zone can be a bit tricky. Don’t worry, we got you covered!

For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Starfield PS5 release time is in every region:

Screenshot: Bethesda

Starfield PS5 Release Times (All Regions)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 8:00 AM April 7 North America (ET) 11:00 AM April 7 Canada (ET) 11:00 AM April 7 United Kingdom (GMT) 4:00 PM April 7 Europe (CET) 5:00 PM April 7 Japan (JST) 12:00 AM April 8 Brazil (BRT) 12:00 PM April 7 Australia (AEDT)* 2:00 AM April 8 New Zealand (NZDT) 4:00 AM April 8

Screenshot: Bethesda

Screenshot: Bethesda

For those who already own Starfield on PC or Xbox Series X, you may be wondering when the goes live for you. Well, Bethesda has made this pretty easy, as it will actually follow the same launch window as its debut on PS5.

So if you already have the game and just want the update, the Starfield Free Lanes update will go live on April 7, 2026 at 8 AM PT. Yep, you will likely need to wait till the morning of the PS5 launch to get access to the new patch.

Screenshot: Bethesda

The Starfield Free Lanes Update is a massive overhaul of the base game. It not only adds a new “cruise mode” that lets players to manually fly their ship, but it also includes a wealth of new content.

Here is every major feature included in the massive update:

Free Lanes travel system added You can now fly between planets within a system without relying entirely on fast travel Makes space traversal feel more continuous and hands-on

Improved space exploration flow More time spent actually flying your ship instead of navigating menus Exploration between locations feels more natural

More Points of Interest and locations New areas and encounters have been added across planets and space Helps reduce repetition when exploring

Economy and resource system changes Adjustments to how resources are collected and used Crafting and progression systems have been expanded

Ship and combat upgrades More customization options for ships and weapons Greater flexibility in how you build your loadout

Outpost and quality-of-life improvements Updates to base-building systems General improvements based on player feedback



Terran Armada DLC – Key Features

New story expansion Adds a new storyline focused on a large-scale threat in the Settled Systems

New enemy faction Introduces a powerful robotic military force for players to fight

New locations to explore Includes new areas tied to the expansion’s story

New missions and rewards Additional quests with new gear and progression opportunities

New companion Adds a robot companion that can be upgraded over time

Expanded endgame content More activities and encounters for players after finishing the main story



Screenshot: Bethesda

The Starfield PS5 launch and Free Lanes update will go live for everyone on April 7, 2028. For those looking to jump into the game early, make sure to check your time zone and plan accordingly!