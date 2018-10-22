If You Found $300,000, What Would You Do?

Baltimore rapper Colby “Starrz” Hall is no overnight success story—he’s been kicking around the city’s hip-hop scene for about a decade as a self-proclaimed “backpack hippie lyricist,” carving out his own niche and scoring local radio hits like 2013’s “Dope Trilla” and last year’s “Wayne Jones.” After a couple of short-lived major label stints and a 2016 run on the Oxygen reality show Last Squad standing, Starrz is now with UnitedMasters, a new music industry startup from Steve Stoute, the hip-hop power broker who helped develop the careers of Nas and Mary J. Blige.

But Starrz’s new video for “Get Right” featuring SlickboySupe is a whimsical fantasy about becoming rich in an instant. The “based on a fake story” video directed by Maggie Rudisill sets up an entertaining narrative where Starrz discovers 300 thousand dollars in cash on Greenmount Avenue. And then he begins spending it as quickly as possible, buying out clothing stores and hitting a Benz dealership to pick up an S-Class Coupe. A ticket at the bottom of the screen tracks the dollar amount as it goes down to zero, and in the video’s most entertaining flourish, $1,500 literally blows away in the wind. “Get Right” is the first single to Vice$, Starrz’s follow-up to his 2016 solo project There Are No Idols, although he released Layups, a duo project with Baltimore street rap star President Davo, earlier this year.