Stars and Rabbit Are Back With a Stunning New Video

Stars and Rabbit are consistently one of Indonesia’s most creative bands. The Yogyakarta-based band play folksy dream pop that sounds a bit like Joanna Newsome covering Björk. The gentle guitar work of Adi Widodo provides the structure here, while singer Elda Suryani’s soaring vocals create a hypnotic and haunting melody.

But the video’s kaleidoscopic visuals are what really does it for us. Just look at these gifs below then check out the video for “Man Upon The Hill” above because these silent images really don’t do the music video justice.