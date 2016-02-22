​The Explosive ‘Star Wars Headspace’ Compilation is Now Streaming

Here’s one to put a smile on your face. A few weeks ago THUMP reported that Rick Rubin had curated a Star Wars Headspace compilation—the whole thing is now available to stream. A star-studded roster of dance music heavyweights all took a shot at crafting tracks based around classic Star Wars sounds and dialogue, and the results are on target.



Some tracks eschew subtlety in favor of recognizability, with samples like Darth Vader’s breath in TroyBoi’s “Force” sitting clearly atop the production. Other tracks, such as Bonobo‘s “Ghomrassen” or ATTLAS’ “Sunset Over Manaan” more subtly integrate sampled sounds—like R2-D2’s bleepy voice—deep into the fabric of their productions, creating something totally new, yet eerily familiar. Lock yourself in with these 15 new tracks from Flying Lotus, Baauer, A-Trak, Rustie and more, and let the force awaken you. Stream the album below, which is available to buy on iTunes.