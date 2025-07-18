‘Starsand Island’ Reveals Vehicles, and This Cozy Adventure Looks Perfect for Co-Op Shenanigans

My co-op backlog continues to grow daily, especially when it comes to cozy games that I know my wife and I are going to love. Starsand Island, quite possibly one of the most adorable-looking games I’ve ever seen, has officially revealed vehicles. Seeing as my wife despises driving, both in real life and in games, this is a great thing. Why, you may be asking? Well, there are duo vehicles, so my wife can hop into the sidecar of a scooter while I zip us around the island. Not only can we hop into something like this, but skateboards and other rides are also available. Add in combat, pets, sugar, spice, and everything nice? You’ve got a recipe for a rather lovely-looking experience.

Screenshot: Seed Lab

Co-Op, Combat, Vehicles, Farming. ‘Starsand Island’ Has It All, and I’m Ready To Book a Flight for This Vacation

My wife and I have spent countless hours on a variety of cozy games. From Palia to House Flipper 2, we’ve always been eager to dive into the latest and greatest in the cozy field. Combining the greatest parts of all of these games, Starsand Island has the potential to be the longest-running game in this household. Appearing to be a fully open world, I’m excited for all of the possibilities that this vacation may bring our way. From farming to exploring and everything in between, the number of places for Katie to get lost in the pursuit of “What was that shiny thing over there?” is seemingly endless.

For those who love the idea of customizing things, Starsand Island has got you covered. Vehicles, characters, houses, and nearly everything in between can be customized to your heart’s desire. I don’t think we’ll be able to swap a 357 Big Block into these vehicles. But I appreciate that we can at least paint and decorate them. Oh yeah, and we’ll get to grab onto birds and fly around with them. Everything I see about Starsand Island has me more and more intrigued about what it’ll be like. If the gameplay can match the admittedly stunning presentation, we may have a new cozy champion in this house.