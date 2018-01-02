Start the New Year Off Right with Chicken-Fried Wagyu

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin

Are you an advocate of Puritan-style minimalism in your cooking, or do you love a bedazzled, over-the-top, Vegas-style explosion of flavor?

If the latter is the case, allow us to introduce you to your new favorite recipe.

Lovers of ascetic eating, in which a squeeze of lemon stands in for cooking, best look away now. Hide your eyes—we’re not kidding!—because we’re chicken frying some wagyu—as in the very high-end Japanese beef—and it’s going to be damn good.

Yes, you will find the words “Shake ‘N Bake” in this recipe. and we’re not sorry. Yes, we are about to suggest that you take one of the world’s finest delicacies and dunk it in a mess of mass-produced, boxed bread crumbs made by Kraft. Then you’re going to fry it and smother it in onions.

There will be no regrets.

If you are a fan of Versace, musical theater, or grillz—we have your number. And even if you’re not, consider yourself hooked up. We’re pretty sure you’ll thank us later.