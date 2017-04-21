Wake and Bake with Weed-and-Chai Hot Chocolate

Maybe you and your Irish-American toddler can’t roll out of bed each morning without a steaming cup of coffee that tastes like roasted dishwater.

We get it. We get it.

Videos by VICE

But there are other ways to start your day. With marijuana and chocolate, for example. Got any weed laying around? Maybe for, I don’t know, a certain stoner-centric holiday that’s coming up tomorrow?

That’s why we asked Brian Wallace—an ethnobotanist and founder of Endorfin Chocolate—to show us how to make a third-eye-opening cup of weed hot chocolate, guaranteed to get your morning off to a sweetly psychedelic start.

MAKE IT: Cannabis Hot Chocolate

“Cannabis and chocolate are perfect complements to each other,” Wallace tells us, noting that the high fat content in the cocoa paste (and the added dollop of coconut oil) are perfect carriers for fat-soluble THC.

And get this—it’s vegan, too. Sure, you could swap in some animal milk, but Wallace keeps his recipe plant-based with almond milk and some added chai spice: fresh ginger, turmeric, whole black peppercorns, and cardamom. They play very, very well with unprocessed cocoa and some premium Blue Dream cannabis.

Seriously. It’s good for you. Tell your boss.