Start Your Morning on a High Note with This Cannabis-Infused Smoothie

“In a lot of ways, cannabis is my fuel.”

For an elite athlete like Olympic gold medalist Ross Rebagliati, breakfast isn’t about decadent egg and spam sandwiches or fancy morning booze. It’s about feeding the machine and wasting as little time as possible before hitting the sweet Whistler snow on his board—in a word, efficiency.

So when Rebagliati broke down his diet for us on an episode of FUEL, he showed us how to make his morning smoothie consisting of yogurt, hemp hearts, chocolate milk, banana, peanut butter, and blueberries. That’s a lot of ingredients, but this recipe basically has only one step: blend—the other is “enjoy!”

Oh, we almost forgot the magic (and optional) ingredient, which is a half-teaspoon (or more) of cannabis-infused honey, an ingredient which has become a crucial part of Rebagliati’s diet.

Just one word of caution from Ross. “If you are going to use cannabis,” he told us, “make sure you have food nearby, because you’re going to feel hungry.”