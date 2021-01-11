State Department’s Site Says Trump’s Presidency Is Already Over

Donald Trump’s still has a little bit more than a week in office, but according to a page on the official site of the U.S. Department of State, his presidency is already over.

According to the State Department’s official biography of Trump, “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:22:18. According to this biography, his term ended almost ten minutes shy of 8PM this evening. Mike Pence’s biography is showing a similar message. Shortly after this story was published, both pages stopped loading and returned 404 errors.

Obviously, this is not an official announcement that Trump has resigned. The page only includes the statement above, and no other additional biographical information about Trump. No other president has a State.gov biography. Though there are biographies for State Department officials. At this point, we don’t know if the page was posted in error, an insider posted it as a prank, or if the site was somehow hacked.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately return Motherboard’s request for comment. As of this writing, the page indicating that Trump will no longer be president as of this evening, is still up.