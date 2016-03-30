How a Trans Woman Found Refuge in Pakistan’s Progressive Fashion World

Our new show STATES OF UNDRESS—airing March 30 on VICELAND—is not your typical dive into the high-fashion worlds of Paris, Milan, London, and New York. This travel and fashion series follows the host, Hailey Gates, as she explores the different and unexpected fashion scenes around the world, addressing the issues that the mainstream industry often ignores and investigating what people in other places are wearing and why.

Her first stop is Pakistan, a country that boasts a small but vibrant fashion scene that sits in stark contrast to the more religious areas of the country where clothing options for women are extremely limited and self-expression outside of the norm can lead to violent repercussions.

In addition to the progressive designers, models, and fashion enthusiasts she encounters at Karachi Fashion Week, Gates meets a trans hair stylist who was able to embrace her gender identity in the sanctuary provided by Pakistan’s fashion world.

Wednesday, March 30