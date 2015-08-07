Stay at a Bubble Hotel in the Heart of a Spanish Desert

Much like camping, the bubble rooms at the Hotel Aire de Bardenas in central Spain, offer an advantageous vista of the great outdoors and starlit nights: You are a visitor in a bubble in a pristine frame of desert.

The bubble rooms are just one whimsical extension of the design hotel situated on the perimeter of the Bardenas Reales National Park and Biosphere Reserve. Built in 2007 by architects Emiliano López & Mónica Rivera, Hotel Aire de Bardenas has won various awards for the design of the central hotel, which frames the experience of the desert from a safe distance. The architects explain, “Given the site’s great views but its sometimes inhospitable conditions (wind, dust, high temperatures), we conceived the hotel as a succession of protected and comfortable interior spaces from which to contemplate the exterior.”

Every design aspect of Hotel Aire de Bardenas is in conversation with the arid landscape surrounding it. The plus side to these bubble rooms, starting at $200 a night, is the apparent access to landscapes and nature with the amenities of a hotel. These rooms are isolated worlds of their own, featuring permanent airflow and access to bathrooms and the hotel lobby through the zip of a door—so you can be in a buble with nature, but still socialize with the rest of the hotel, if desired.

There’s also a Bubble Hotel in France, in case you find yourself globetrotting.

Learn more about the bubble rooms at Hotel Aire de Bardenas by clicking here.

