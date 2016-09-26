Stay Warm with Kerry Charles’ New EP ‘Two Cozy Rooms Vol. 1’

There’s something about soft, smooth jazz rhythms that, when combined with an angelic soprano makes for the type of music that feels just right when the leaves start to change colors. South Philly’s Kerry Charles, who previously released music under the moniker Science Fiction Fantasy, mixes saxophones and synths with drums and some gorgeous vocals to create some seriously groovy cold weather jams. It’ll make you want to sit back, relax, and tune out.



The three song EP, Two Cozy Rooms Vol. 1, is the first of three-part series of sultry R&B releases that Charles has worked on for the past few years, writing and rewriting until, finally, something stuck.