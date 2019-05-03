Steak Sandwich with Horseradish Cream Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 medium shallot, thinly sliced into circles
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1 (1-pound|450-gram) piece of flank steak
6 tablespoons olive oil
1 baguette, halved lengthwise
4 ounces|½ cup|200 grams creme fraiche
2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
2 ounces|65 grams baby arugula
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Toss the shallot with 1 teaspoon salt and the vinegar in a large bowl. Let sit for at least 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, light a grill. Brush the steak with 2 tablespoons oil and season all over with salt. Cook, flipping once, until medium-rare, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest 10 minutes before thinly slicing.
- Brush the cut-side of the baguette with 2 tablespoons oil and grill on the cut-side until golden, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board.
- Mix the creme fraiche, parmesan cheese, horseradish, and mustard in a bowl. Smear on the grilled sides of the baguette and top with slices of the steak. Toss shallots with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, the arugula, and pepper. Top the steak with the salad mixture and place the top part of the baguette over the top. Serve.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.