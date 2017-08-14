Steak-umm Sandwich with Foie Gras Mayo Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 package of Steak-umm Sliced Steaks

4 ounces|113 grams foie gras

1 cup mayonnaise

4 English muffins

4 slices of cheddar cheese

½ cup Cheetos, crumbled (to taste)

1-2 tablespoons Mrs. Butterworth’s Original Syrup (to taste)

1-2 tablespoons Aleppo pepper (to taste)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Begin by preparing the foie mayo. Combine foie gras and mayonnaise in a blender until smooth. Adjust ratio to taste, and season with salt and pepper. Place in freezer for 5-10 minutes to chill. Heat griddle or skillet over medium. Cook Steak-umms for about 5 minutes, chopping into smaller pieces, until slightly crispy. Lightly toast English muffins on griddle or in toaster. Add a slice of cheese to one side per sandwich and place under broiler until cheese is melted. To assemble sandwich, spread foie gras mayo on the cheese-less muffin half. Add Steak-umms and top with crumbled Cheetos and a dash of Aleppo pepper. Drizzle with Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup. Top with cheesy muffin top and serve hot.

From Fat Prince: Foie Gras and Steak-Umm Sandwiches with Robbie Wilson and Nick Kroll

