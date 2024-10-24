Valve Releases a Major 3.6.19 Steam Deck Update

Valve’s Steam Deck is proving to be one of the best ways to marry the PC and console formats into one powerful machine. If you’re like me, a humble console-indoctrinated fiend who’s always wanted something like the Steam Deck, you’ll appreciate the fact that Valve has made sure the device is constantly improving. Here, I’ll outline the details for the Steam Deck’s latest 3.6.19 update!

General

Updated to a more recent Arch Linux base, and updated Linux kernel to version 6.5 These updates improve hardware compatibility, system performance, security, and overall system stability

Improved speed of subsequent OS updates

Improved reliability of certain microSD card usage scenarios

Worked around misdetection of some SanDisk microSD cards

Improved responsiveness of session restart in case of session crashes caused by certain GPU errors

Fixed an issue where certain games could crash with a ‘page allocation failure’ after a long play session

Improved recovery from situations where the Steam installation could get corrupted

Fixed some connectivity failures with access points supporting WPA3 security

Fixed a problem where Steam Deck would be unable to connect to certain Wi-Fi 7 access points

Fixed game session cursor offset alignment

Fixed an issue where a thin grey line could appear at the bottom of the screen during boot in some situations

Fixed an issue where the Performance Overlay would spuriously enable itself under certain conditions

Fixed an issue preventing sleep on some types of aftermarket SSDs

Fixed an issue preventing update checks from working properly on networks with an invalid IPv6 configuration

Fixed an issue where touching the left trackpad after sleep could result in a spurious haptic click

Fixed a general issue affecting OLED units on 3.5, causing a slow memory leak during gameplay

Fixed an issue causing a “Update Error” message when attempting to interact with the update menu on the ‘Preview’ update channel.

Fixed the frame limiter not properly applying in certain situations

Fixed an issue where block corruption could appear on screen on certain state transitions

Fixed an issue where updating the built-in controller firmware could result in a blank screen during boot

Fixed a rare issue where sound output could be corrupted on certain boots

Fixed a rare issue where 3.5mm headphones could produce elevated background noise on reconnection until next sleep/resume

Fixed an issue where updates would sometimes be applied incorrectly if the unit was powered off abruptly near the end of an OS update

Fixed an issue with copy-pasting UTF-8 text across applications

Fixed a problem where a Game Recording capture failing could cause subsequent captures to also fail

Fixed a crash when using the magnifier tool while game recording is active

Fixed colorspace for Game Recording

Fixed an issue where colors could appear washed out when using Steam Remote Play as a client

Fixed a possible crash when using Steam Deck as the Remote Play host

Fixed an issue that could cause videos to stutter in titles such as BlazBlue Centralfiction

Fixed an issue with a rare session crash during early startup of ELDEN RING

Fixed display regressions with certain titles such as Warriors All-Stars, Disgaea 5 Complete, Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York

Worked around a bug where HDR couldn’t be selected in Halo Infinite

Fixed an issue causing temporary files to accrue when using Flatpak

Security fix for Flatpak (CVE-2024-42472)

Screenshot: YouTube/Valve

Graphics and Performance

Updated graphics driver to Mesa 24.1, with many performance and other improvements

Improved responsiveness of the Steam UI

Improved performance and stability in memory pressure situations

Slightly improved cold boot time

Display

Improved display uniformity, under some conditions (Mura Compensation)

Improved display color balance (reduced green tint) at lower brightness levels, under some conditions

Improved gamma uniformity (yellow tint), under some conditions

Fixed certain specific refresh rates failing to apply on the OLED Limited Edition model

Fixed an issue where the internal display could remain blank after disconnecting an external display

Fixed an issue where internal display could be abnormally limited to a lower frame rate after disconnecting an external display with VRR enabled

Fixed rare situations where switching to Desktop Mode or back could result in a blank screen, or wrong colors

External Display

Fixed several issues where an external display could remain blank after resuming

Fixed an issue where an external display could remain blank if its mode required chroma subsampling

Fixed an issue where the system could crash on wakeup if an external DisplayPort monitor was connected

Fixed a system crash when hotplugging a second display in Desktop mode

Improved frame pacing with VRR on external displays

Bluetooth

Improved pairing experience with Apple AirPods

Enabled support for Bluetooth HFP and BAP profiles

Added mechanism to configure which Bluetooth device categories are allowed to wake the system from suspend By default, controllers are the only devices that can wake the system from sleep Finer-grained UI configuration options will be available as part of a future update

Improved connection speed of some Bluetooth devices

Fixed an issue where Bluetooth peripherals would disconnect on session switch

Input

Added support for extra ROG Ally keys

Added support for the ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro controller

Added support for the Machenike G5 Pro controller

Added support for the Steam Deck motion sensors to the built-in non-Steam kernel driver

Fixed an issue where scroll wheel Steam Input bindings weren’t functional

Fixed an issue where DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers would sometimes not function properly on their first connection

Fixed calibration on some third-party DualShock 4 controllers

Desktop Mode

Updated to KDE Plasma 5.27.10

Enabled thumbnail previews for videos in the file browser

Fixed an issue with desktop use that could cause subsequent microSD card auto-mount to fail

Fixed Zenity dialog boxes

Fixed nested desktop crashing on launch

BIOS/Firmware

Adjusted power LED slow charging threshold

Fixed not being able to set the SDCard as default boot device

Fixed spurious power LED blinking in S5

Steam Deck OLED only Added support for the Windows Bluetooth driver (LCD models already have Windows Bluetooth support)

Steam Deck LCD only Improved battery life by up to 10% in light load situations Added overclocking controls



Steam Deck Docking Station

Added support for some HDMI CEC features: TV remote input TV wake up TV input switching

Updated Dock firmware, with compatibility fixes for high-refresh-rate VRR displays, and fixing several issues where displays could remain blank

Development and Modding