Steam Frame Launch Price Confirmed and It’s More than $1,000

After months of rumors and speculation, Valve is finally ready to reveal the price for both launch versions of the upcoming Steam Frame VR kits.

Steam Frame Launch Edition includes Half-Life: Alyx

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It’s been 10 month’s since Valve’s big hardware announcement video originally dropped and the Steam Controller and Steam Machine have been launched in that time. The last big new piece of hardware to land will be the Steam Frame VR kits.

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As many consumers were expecting, these VR headsets are going to cost a little more than $1,000 due to the same economic factors that have been driving up the price of consoles, PC gaming rigs, and other computing hardware.

Here are the full details for both options that will be available at launch…

Steam Frame (256GB) – $1,059

4 nm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 – ARM64

16GB Unified LPDDR5X RAM

256GB UFS storage, microSD card slot

Rechargeable 21.6 Wh Li-ion battery

2160 x 2160 LCD (per eye)

72-144Hz refresh rate (144Hz experimental)

Inside-out camera based tracking

Wi-Fi 7, 2×2 – wireless adapter included

Bluetooth 5.4

Dual speaker drivers per ear, dual microphone array

SteamOS 3

Steam Frame Controllers – full 6-DOF and gamepad controls

Half-Life: Alyx included

Note: Power Supply not included

Steam Frame (1TB) – $1,299

4 nm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 – ARM64

16GB Unified LPDDR5X RAM

1TB UFS storage, microSD card slot

Rechargeable 21.6 Wh Li-ion battery

2160 x 2160 LCD (per eye)

72-144Hz refresh rate (144Hz experimental)

Inside-out camera based tracking

Wi-Fi 7, 2×2 – wireless adapter included

Bluetooth 5.4

Dual speaker drivers per ear, dual microphone array

SteamOS 3

Steam Frame Controllers – full 6-DOF and gamepad controls

Half-Life: Alyx included

Note: Power Supply not included

Steam Frame is a streaming-first, wireless VR headset + controllers that can handle your whole Steam library. Step into immersive VR, or lean back and enjoy your non-VR catalog. And it supports stand-alone play too.

The Steam Frame headset is lightweight and compact, with the weight balanced front-to-rear for a comfortable experience. It’s also easy to just slip on and play, with no wires and no setup.

The Steam Frame supports quick suspend/resume, cloud saves, and many other features that PC gamers will be familiar with from SteamOS. Steam Frame owners can stream their entire Steam library to Steam Frame, but the Steam Frame Standalone Verified program will help them see which games (VR and non-VR) will work standalone.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Steam and Valve news and updates.

The Steam Frame kits will be available for pre-order soon.