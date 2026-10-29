Steam Free Games October 2026: Upcoming Giveaways and New Free Releases

There are several Steam free games to check out in October 2026, including new releases you can download right now. Two more paid games have also been spotted as potential upcoming giveaways. Here is what you can play for free, and which Steam promotions to keep an eye on.

Steam Free Games October 2026: Upcoming Giveaways

Screenshot: Steam

Asleep: Act 1 and Hexologic have been listed as potential upcoming free-to-keep games on SteamDB. However, neither promotion has a confirmed start date or claim deadline yet. SteamDB also warns that these listings aren’t guaranteed to become available, so players will need to wait for confirmation.

Videos by VICE

For those unfamiliar with these promotions, free-to-keep giveaways let you permanently add a paid game to your library if you claim it during the offer. This is different from a free weekend, which only gives you temporary access.

Here are the two games currently worth watching:

Game Genre Giveaway Status Asleep: Act 1 Psychological survival horror Potential upcoming promotion; dates unconfirmed Hexologic Logic puzzle Potential upcoming promotion; dates unconfirmed

Alseep Act 1

Screenshot: Black Hole Games

Asleep: Act 1 follows Ana Lúcia through a nightmare filled with dangerous creatures. Players will need to explore, solve puzzles, and use light carefully to survive, as enemies react to it differently. If you are looking for something spooky to play around Halloween, this is one to keep an eye on.

Hexologic

Screenshot: Mythic Owl

Hexologic offers something a little more relaxing. The colorful puzzle game puts its own spin on Sudoku, with hexagonal grids and a calming soundtrack. It could be a good option for anyone wanting a break from this month’s horror games.

Neither game should be treated as an active giveaway just yet. Check their Steam pages for a free-to-keep offer before trying to claim them.

New Free Steam Games You Can Play in October 2026

Screenshot: Valve

Of course, you don’t have to wait for a giveaway to try something new. October has also brought several new free-to-play releases to Steam, ranging from an idle MMORPG to a card battler featuring Bigfoot.

For your convenience, here are six new free Steam games to check out this month:

Epic Seven

Epic Seven arrived on Steam on October 28, bringing its turn-based anime RPG to Valve’s storefront. Players collect heroes, build a team, and battle through a fantasy world using different skills and elemental combinations.

There is also PvP for those who want to take their party into battles against other players. If you enjoy collecting characters and experimenting with team setups, this is one of the month’s free releases to check out.

Drenched

Screenshot: Softblock Studios

Drenched is a 3D exploration adventure about a burned-out artist who becomes a fish. Yes, that is actually the premise!

Released on October 26, the game lets you switch between two characters while exploring connected worlds. You’ll splash through puddles on the surface and blow bubbles underwater as you solve puzzles and uncover more of the artist’s story.

Origins Trading Card Game

Origins Trading Card Game launched on October 27 and features PvP matches where both players make their moves at the same time.

Its cards draw inspiration from legendary characters such as Robin Hood and Mulan, with more than 100 rotating locations adding another consideration when planning your strategy. Competitive play is free, while the game also offers collectible card variants that can be traded through Steam.

Portentum

Portentum is a deck-building auto battler that launched on October 28. Its roster includes cryptids such as Bigfoot, Nessie, and the Chupacabra.

The idea is to build a deck around these unusual creatures and find powerful combinations between your cards. If you like card battlers but want something with a stranger cast of characters, this might be worth a look.

Lost & Found

Lost & Found launched on October 9 and puts your organizing skills to work. Players match forms with the correct items while building their own warehouse.

Once your shift is over, you can also compete with friends in multiplayer. It gives anyone who enjoys sorting and management games a free option to try this month.

Mimic2 – Idle MMORPG

Finally, Mimic2 – Idle MMORPG arrived on October 28. As its name suggests, this is an idle RPG where your character continues battling while you are away or offline. You’ll clear maps, hunt bosses, and put your loot toward improving your equipment.

Its Steam page also advertises no ads or pay-to-win mechanics, making it another option for players interested in an RPG they can check in on throughout the day.

All six games above are available as free releases, so you don’t need to wait for the potential Just keep in mind that free-to-play games can still offer optional purchases. For other free giveaways, check out our Steam Free Games Weekend Promotion guide.