Steam Free Games Weekend Promotion: All Games and End Times

Steam’s free games weekend promotion is now live, giving PC players a chance to try ARC Raiders, Core Keeper, and Squad 44 without buying them. There’s also an extra offer worth grabbing: Pony Island is currently free to keep. However, the three free weekend games don’t all have the same deadline. Here’s what you can play, when each promotion ends, and how to download the games on Steam.

Steam Free Games Weekend Promotion List for October 8–13

Screenshot: Steam

Valve has revealed October’s Steam Free Games Weekend Promotion, and it includes major titles such as ARC Raiders, Core Keeper and Squad 44. Here is a full break down of the Steam weekend promotion, and when each title stops being free:

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Game Free access ends Purchase discount Sale ends ARC Raiders October 12 at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET 50% off October 15 Core Keeper October 12 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET 40% off October 22 Squad 44 October 13 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET 70% off October 15

The purchase discounts last beyond the free play periods. That means you have some extra time to decide whether to buy a game after trying it.

ARC Raiders Is Free to Play Until October 12

Screenshot: Steam

If you’ve been curious about ARC Raiders, this weekend gives you access to the full game. Embark Studios’ extraction adventure title lets you head out alone or with up to two teammates, gather supplies, and attempt to get back safely.

The promotion also arrives alongside the Frozen Trail update. According to Embark, newcomers can enter the new Pendola Pass map immediately by joining players who have already unlocked it.

The ARC Raiders free weekend ends October 12 at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET, so it’s the first of the three free game weekend trials to finish.

Core Keeper Is Free to Play Until October 12

Screenshot: Steam

For players who would rather spend their weekend mining, building, and exploring, Core Keeper offers an underground sandbox that supports solo play or groups of up to eight players. You can build a base, plant crops, go fishing, or venture farther into the caves to find new areas and take on bosses.

The developer confirms that the promotion includes the full game and online multiplayer. Your save data will also remain available afterward, letting you continue the same adventure if you decide to purchase it.

The Core Keeper free weekend ends October 12 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Its 40% discount continues until October 22.

Squad 44 Is Free to Play Until October 13

Screenshot: Steam

Squad 44 is the option for players looking for a more tactical multiplayer shooter. Previously called Post Scriptum, the World War II game puts communication and coordinated attacks at the center of its battles.

It’s also the trial with the latest listed deadline. Steam currently shows Squad 44 as free to play until October 13 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. The game is discounted by 70% until October 15.

Bonus Steam Giveaway: Pony Island Is Free to Keep

Screenshot: Steam

Alongside the three free weekend trials, Steam is offering Pony Island as a free-to-keep game. However, you need to claim it before October 12 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. You can continue playing after the offer ends.

Despite the name, Pony Island is a sinister puzzle adventure involving a corrupted arcade machine. Created by Daniel Mullins Games, it has you investigate the software behind the game as you attempt to escape.

To claim Pony Island for free on Steam, visit its Steam page and select Add to Account before the deadline ends.

Can You Keep Steam Free Weekend Games?

Free weekend access is temporary. You’ll eventually need to purchase ARC Raiders, Core Keeper, or Squad 44 to continue playing once their individual promotions end. Downloading them during the event doesn’t give you permanent ownership.

Pony Island is the exception here because its store page explicitly lists a free-to-keep offer. Once claimed before the deadline, it stays in your library.