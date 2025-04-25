Steam Is Urgently Reminding Me That ‘Buttknight’ Comes Out Tonight

Update (4/25/2025): Unfortunately, ButtKnight did not launch on Steam last night. Even though the game was originally planned to drop very early Friday morning. The game’s release date announcement from Tuesday officially confirmed the lewd shoot-’em-up for April 25th. So, we’re likely to see the game drop any time today. Nonetheless, excited fans turned to the game’s Steam discussion forums to voice their frustrations over ButtKnight missing its Steam Store countdown window.

“No need to worry, I am aware of some games of our publisher that may require a… bit more time till release, but ButtKnight’s not the case,” a ButtKnight developer stated, referring to Critical Bliss. “The build is complete, fully localized and tested, Steam gave us permission to launch a long time ago so only thing that’s left is our publisher to press the release button at the ‘best’ time possible. Still, I’m truly sorry for the small delay, and hope you enjoy the full version when it comes out.”

Videos by VICE

Original: Hey, guys! Did you hear about tonight’s major game launch? Yeah, the one right at the top of your Popular Upcoming section on Steam? I’m sure you know exactly which title I’m talking about. First, Oblivion Remastered dropped. Now? ButtKnight. Yeah, ButtKnight, you’re excited for that one, right? The PC game involving a knight with a butt-shaped chin saving sexy anime women?

Oh, hm. You didn’t know ButtKnight was even a thing? Huh. This whole ButtKnight game might just be a reflection of my algorithm. Not yours. Still, ButtKnight is coming out in a couple hours, and it brings a fascinating retro aesthetic that’s sure to delight lewd gamers. So read on, and I will tell you all about our glorious ButtKnight.

Unironically, this ‘ButtKnight’ game is quite hot

Screenshot: Critical Bliss

ButtKnight is a butt-based knight game (knight-based butt game?) by Goblin Stew and famed indie lewd game studio Critical Bliss. Advertised as a “boobastic retro shoot-’em-up,” ButtKnight lets players “step in the shoes of the greatest Knight to ever grace your presence.” Yes, you guessed it, you’ll be playing as the ButtKnight.

As the name implies, the ButtKnight is a Knight, and he has a butt. More specifically, he has an enormous chin with a cleft so big that it’s shaped exactly like a plump piece of ass. At the start of the game, the ButtKnight leaves retirement for one more knightly job: Rescuing the kingdom’s princesses and damsels from the underworld’s army. And by the butt of his chin, he’ll do exactly that.

Play video

ButtKnight combines vertical scrolling shoot-’em-up (lewd-’em-up?) gameplay with hentai sex scenes. Kill enemies, rescue babes, and slowly watch a girl undress on the bottom right of your screen. Don’t expect to coast through ButtKnight, though, getting free smut plastered on your monitor like a participation trophy at a recreational baseball game. No, you need to work for your boobs. As you perform better at the game? The lady on the bottom right will undress further and further.

“Tantalizing adult scenes still await those with well-honed skills,” Critical Bliss and Goblin Stew tease. “Don’t settle for ‘good’—be the best!”

Expect some incredible lewdity (if you git gud)

Screenshot: Critical Bliss

In between its “ero-retro shoot-’em-up” gameplay, ButtKnight offers a series of high-quality lewd images for players to ogle, as well as visual novel-like cutscenes depicting female characters in all sorts of depravity. Expect rope bondage, panty flashes, dominatrices, noncon, and even a chastity belt scene, if the game’s Steam Store trailer does not deceive me. Human and monster girl characters feature alike, from nuns to demon babes to catgirls.

Monster girls are a soft spot for me. But it’s really the thought and care put into ButtKnight that has me intrigued. I’ve long awaited a lewd game that actually demands players to “git gud” at its core gameplay. Not just offer a flimsy excuse for a game in between h-scenes. ButtKnight, with its correlation between player score and sexual content, promises exactly that. Not to mention, the game’s art looks wonderful, whether it’s the retro aesthetic behind the game’s shoot-’em-up segments or the arousing details depicted across Goblin Stew’s CGs for the game’s dedicated h-scenes. That said, the high score stripping system alone has me highly tempted to pick up ButtKnight when it goes on sale later tonight.

Interested in trying ButtKnight yourself? You can wishlist the game now on Steam so you, too, can know when this lewd-’em-up is ready for your late-night gaming sessions. Oh, and you can try a free demo now to get a feel before the game drops in a couple hours.