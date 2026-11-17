Steam introduces new features regularly, undoubtedly to keep users happy and engaged with the platform. From the recent addition of the Personal Calendar to updating the gifting process, it’s common for players to log on and discover something new. For Steam users in Australia, a recent update focused on age verification might present a hitch in accessing certain games.

According to a report on Tweak Town, Steam users in Australia will be required to verify their age with a valid Australian credit card. The report says linking a Steam account to a PayPal card won’t be enough, even though PayPal is a verified payment method on the platform. This is because PayPal accounts can be linked to debit cards issued to users under 18.

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The report adds that 18+ games purchased before this update took effect are still playable, and even if the game isn’t already in the user’s library, it isn’t entirely hidden behind the age-verification wall. Users can still access the community and discussion pages for each 18+ game.

When trying to buy an 18+ game, Steam users in Australia see a message saying Valve is required by the “Age-Restricted Material App Distribution Services Code” to require age verification before the player can proceed. It’s a mouthful of a name that basically means the user has to add a valid Australian credit card to their account, making sure to update the Mature Content preferences afterward. They are then prompted to add their credit card.

Steam Is Now Requiring a Credit Card to Access Certain Games in Australia

It’s important to reiterate that this current update has just been put in place for Australian Steam users only. In the United States, for example, age verification is still just a date-of-birth prompt. When users try to view a game with mature content, like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Outlast, they just need to enter their birthday to verify they are at least 18.

Age verification certainly isn’t limited to Steam. Xbox and PlayStation also have age verification systems in place, introduced to comply with local laws and regulations. And this is why Steam users in Australia – and the UK, which implemented the same age verification setup last year – are facing this new rule, while Steam users in the United States or other countries aren’t.

This policy, of course, presents a problem for those who don’t hold an Australian credit card. Users who only have a debit card, or rely on digital wallets like PayPal or Apple Pay, won’t be able to buy age-restricted games even if they’re old enough to access the content.