Steam Just Rolled Out a Major New Discovery Feature. Here’s How It Works.

Considering the wealth of games available on Steam, especially ones that just released or are still ahead, it can be easy for prospective players to lose track of games they might enjoy. Steam recently released a feature to make it a little easier, offering a glimpse into the recent future while also highlighting brand-new games.

Steam just introduced the Personal Calendar feature, which collects new or upcoming games that a player might enjoy and presents them in one place. The lists are based on two factors, including time spent and similar profiles. If a player spends hours on a particular game, similar offerings will show up on the Calendar, and the player can then find other users whose profiles show comparable interests and playtimes.

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The Personal Calendar is updated daily to make sure players are getting the latest information. The page is broken down into three categories – games released in the last month, those released in the past seven days, and upcoming games. Upcoming games are broken down into games releasing in the upcoming week, or those releasing in the next two months.

Steam Just Made It Easier to Keep Track of Upcoming Games With a New Feature

This feature can be further customized depending on what the user is looking for, including how many games are being presented in each category, which ranges from 10 games to 500. Users can also use a Tag Selector to filter out games by category, or choose to hide, show, or focus on games they may have previously wishlisted. There are also checkboxes which give them the option to hide games they already own, or ones that are out in early access.

There are two ways users can take a look at their Personal Calendar. Available on both the desktop and mobile apps, along with the website, there is a preview widget right on the Steam homepage, which offers a weekly schedule of recent and upcoming games. Players can see two potential choices under each day of the week. To see the full page, users can either click the “Explore more” button above the widget or select “Explore my Calendar” under the Recommendations tab at the top of the page.

The Personal Calendar has been in the works for quite a while now. It was first released on Steam Labs in October of 2025, where it underwent several changes in development, including the addition of the filtering tool. If users are concerned about being trapped in a bubble of games too similar to ones they have already played, the Steam Community page says they worked very hard to avoid that. The Personal Calendar will draw on a wide range of games in order to deliver more options.